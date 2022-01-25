Telangana CM congratulates Padma award winners from state

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, promoters of Bharat Biotech for getting the Padma Bhushan.

In an official release, Rao hailed all those prominent personalities from Telangana who won the prestigious Padma awards this year for their lifetime achievements.

Rao congratulated Padma Bhushan (jointly) awardees Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (under Trade and Industry category), Padma Shri awardees Darshanam Moghilaiah, Ramachandraiah and Padmaja Reddy for getting award under Arts category. The Chief Minister also conveyed best wishes to the awardees.

Bharat Biotech is a globally renowned vaccine maker and its products include the one against COVID-19 'Covaxin'.

