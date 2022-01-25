Left Menu

Telangana CM congratulates Padma award winners from state

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:04 IST
Telangana CM congratulates Padma award winners from state
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, promoters of Bharat Biotech for getting the Padma Bhushan.

In an official release, Rao hailed all those prominent personalities from Telangana who won the prestigious Padma awards this year for their lifetime achievements.

Rao congratulated Padma Bhushan (jointly) awardees Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (under Trade and Industry category), Padma Shri awardees Darshanam Moghilaiah, Ramachandraiah and Padmaja Reddy for getting award under Arts category. The Chief Minister also conveyed best wishes to the awardees.

Bharat Biotech is a globally renowned vaccine maker and its products include the one against COVID-19 'Covaxin'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022