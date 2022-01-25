Left Menu

Netherlands to further ease COVID curbs despite record infections

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:42 IST
The Dutch government will further ease COVID-19 restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus infections, with restaurants, bars and theatres allowed to re-open starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

The Dutch government followed advice from its panel of health experts who on Monday said it was supporting the limited reopening of bars, restaurants and theatres that have been closed since mid-December.

