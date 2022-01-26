Left Menu

Brazil registers 183,722 new cases of coronavirus, 487 COVID deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-01-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 02:38 IST
Brazil has had 183,722 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 487 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 24,311,317 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 623,843, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

