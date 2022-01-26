Left Menu

Czech Republic reports record daily tally of 39,614 new COVID cases

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:43 IST
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, battling the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, has recorded 39,614 new COVID-19 infections for its highest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Tuesday's figure is the week's second highest, after 30,367 infections found on Monday in the country of 10.7 million people, which is bracing for an expected peak in Omicron infections this month.

