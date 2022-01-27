Left Menu

Tunisia seeks to double its exports of auto components to $4.7 bln by 2027

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:35 IST
Tunisia seeks to double its exports of auto components to $4.7 bln by 2027
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia expects to double its auto industry exports to $4.7 billion by 2027 and to create 150,000 new jobs, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

About 280 auto industry firms in the North Africa country now provide 90,000 jobs. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022