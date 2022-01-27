Tunisia seeks to double its exports of auto components to $4.7 bln by 2027

Tunisia expects to double its auto industry exports to $4.7 billion by 2027 and to create 150,000 new jobs, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

About 280 auto industry firms in the North Africa country now provide 90,000 jobs. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

