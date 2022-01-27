Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:46 IST
Mizoram logs 1,535 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 221 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 1,65,661, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 591 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 27.51 per cent from 25.89 per cent the previous day, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,059, followed by Mamit (134) and Lunglei (113).

The northeastern state now has 11,757 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,53,413 have recovered from the infection, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 92.60 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.

The state has so far tested 16.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 5,579 samples on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.91 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday. He said 6.12 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

