95 per cent of eligible population given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Health Ministry

95 per cent of the eligible population has been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:23 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
95 per cent of the eligible population has been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement. In a tweet, he said, "India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hard work of health workers and public participation, the country is continuously moving forward in this campaign."

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in the country exceeded 164.35 crore doses on Thursday, said the Union Health Ministry. More than 49 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.35 Crore (1,64,35,41,869) today. More than 49 lakh (49,69,805) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said a release from the ministry. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Till 7 pm on Thursday, out of total 49,69,805 doses administered, 14,83,417 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 5,43,227 vaccination doses administered to children aged between 15-18 years. 28,94,739 people received their second dose of vaccine on Thursday. Additionally, a total of 5,91,649 precaution doses of vaccination were administered to health care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60.

To date, out of total 1,64,35,41,869 vaccination doses administered, 93,50,29,541 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 4,42,81,254 children aged 15-18 who received their first doses as well. A total of 69,82,07,481 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. Additionally, the total number of precaution doses of the vaccine administered in the country has gone up to 1,03,04,847. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

