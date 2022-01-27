Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases, 19 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:52 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,13,095 on Thursday with an addition of 4,645 fresh infections, up from 3,318 recorded a day ago, while the death toll rose to 13,798 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The state's average positivity rate was 10.62 per cent on Thursday, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recoveries reached 10,72,007 after 275 people were discharged from hospitals, while 6,241 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 27,290 active cases.

Durg recorded 893 cases followed by Raipur 774, Raigarh 275, Rajnandgaon 233, Dhamtari 224, Kanker 197, Kondagaon 186 and Korba 163, among other districts, he said.

With 43,754 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,61,04,654, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,13,095, new cases 4,645, death toll 13,798, recovered 10,72,007, active cases 27,290, total tests 1,61,04,654.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

