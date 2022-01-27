Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

The decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. A final call to reopen schools will be taken in the next meeting, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers, top officers, and health experts also participated in the meeting.

Officials said government offices have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of employees in attendance.

Wedding venues have been allowed to have guests 50 per cent of their capacity but not exceeding 200 in attendance. Till now, only 20 people were allowed to attend wedding ceremonies at home.

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am imposed on weekdays will continue. The DDMA meeting also decided to strictly enforce and enhance Covid-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check the rise in cases, they added. Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted that after detailed discussions with experts, keeping in view the decline in cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

''It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd-even rule. It was also decided to open all government offices with 100 per cent strength up to Grade 1 level.

''Restaurants, bars and cinema halls/theatres to operate up to 50 per cent capacity,'' he said in a tweet.

The L-G also advised the health department to enhance vaccination coverage with a special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalised patients.

Delhi on Thursday logged 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases as compared to 7,498 cases reported a day earlier. The positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent from 10.59 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Sisodia had on Wednesday met a delegation of parents of children and agreed with their demand for reopening schools. He had said the schools were closed when it was unsafe for children to go there but ''excessive caution'' was harming them now.

The Delhi government had last Friday proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops but the L-G suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

