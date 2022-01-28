Left Menu

Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers

The experts also urged Britain to persuade pharmaceutical companies to share their technology and know-how with the World Health Organization to accelerate vaccine supply to low and middle-income countries and ward off further coronavirus variants. Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong, is spreading far faster than previous variants of the coronavirus, and is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-omicron-highlights-fading-hope-herd-immunity-covid-2022-01-20 against COVID-19, according to leading disease experts.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:23 IST
Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers

Scientists on Friday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments in the wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. In a letter, also addressed to the British health, trade, business and foreign ministers, the scientists asked Johnson to support the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

British officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of the waivers, but said they were open to talks https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-seeking-constructive-engagement-covid-19-vaccine-waivers-2021-05-11 with the United States and other WTO members after pressure from charities and calls from developing nations to tackle vaccine inequity. "The crisis posed by the Omicron variant is a stark warning of the dangers posed by global vaccine inequality," the letter signed by around 300 epidemiology, health and infectious diseases experts said.

"The pandemic does not stop at the UK border". The experts also urged Britain to persuade pharmaceutical companies to share their technology and know-how with the World Health Organization to accelerate vaccine supply to low and middle-income countries and ward off further coronavirus variants.

Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong, is spreading far faster than previous variants of the coronavirus, and is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-omicron-highlights-fading-hope-herd-immunity-covid-2022-01-20 against COVID-19, according to leading disease experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022