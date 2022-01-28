Left Menu

WHO chief reports increase in sexual abuse allegations

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2022
The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that there has been an increase in the number of allegations of sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment (SEAH) within the agency, saying this was a sign that its reform strategy was working.

"We are now seeing an increase in reported allegations of SEAH," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a meeting of the WHO's Executive Board. "This is an indication that the system is beginning to work better and that victims and bystanders are more willing to raise an alarm."

Some 83 aid workers, a quarter of them employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual coercion and abuse during the country's 10th Ebola epidemic, an independent commission said last year.

