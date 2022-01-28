Mumbai high-rise fire: One more person dies; toll rises to nine

One more person on Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire that erupted in a multi-storey residential building at Tardeo in south Mumbai, a civic official said.

With the latest fatality, the toll in the fire that took place on January 22 rose to nine, he said. Dhaval Salaskar (23), who was undergoing treatment at Byculla-based Masina Hospital, was declared dead at 5.15 pm, the official said quoting information received from doctors.

Earlier, at least six people had died and 24 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at Sachinam Heights, a ground-plus-20-storey building, located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

''A total of 30 people were injured in the incident, of which nine are dead, eight are undergoing treatment, with five of them in a critical condition and three others stable. As many as 13 victims have been discharged,'' the official said. A 35-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)