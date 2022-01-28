Britain reports 89,176 new COVID cases, 277 deaths
Britain on Friday reported a further 89,176 cases of COVID-19 and 277 more deaths, government statistics showed.
Cases and deaths are both down by 2.7% over the last seven days compared with the week before.
