Pune sees 7,166 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; active tally nears 76k mark

Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 13,88,687, while 12 deaths increased the toll to 19,429, an official said. He said 3,374 cases were reported in Pune city, 2,261 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,205 in rural and 98 cantonment limits. As on Friday, the district has 2,520 active cases in institutional isolation and 73,471 in home quarantine, the official informed.

