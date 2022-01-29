Left Menu

Punjab reports 3,096 new COVID cases, 25 deaths

On Friday, 6,880 people recovered from the infection, which took the number of total recoveries to 6,84,944, it said.Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 399 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:12 IST
Punjab reports 3,096 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-five people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Punjab in last one day, a daily health bulletin said on Friday. The state reported 3,096 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the overall infection tally to 7,35,139.

The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdsapur and Pathankot.

With Friday’s numbers, the pandemic death toll reached 17,159.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 33,036, said the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported the highest number of cases at 693, followed by Ludhiana and Jalandhar, which reported 467 and 234 cases, respectively. A total of 1,156 patients are on oxygen support while 95 critical patients are on ventilator support, said the bulletin. On Friday, 6,880 people recovered from the infection, which took the number of total recoveries to 6,84,944, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 399 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The overall count of cases and total recoveries rose to 88,382 and 82,623, respectively.

With the four deaths reported on Friday, the overall death toll here reached 1,112.

The number of active cases in the city was reported to be 4,647.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022