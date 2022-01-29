India administers more than 56 lakh COVID vaccine doses in last 24 hrs

Left Menu

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stated that India has administered more than 56 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours with this India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:31 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stated that India has administered more than 56 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours with this India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 crores. India administered a total of 56,72,766 vaccine doses through 1,80,50,126 vaccination sessions in the last 24 hours, stated the official Health Ministry release today.

Meanwhile, India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 13.39 per cent as against Friday's 15.88 per cent. As per government data, the total actives cases in India is 20,04,333. However, the recovery rate currently stands at 93.89 per cent.

As many as 17,59,434 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

