UP reports 25 deaths, 8,338 new COVID cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 25 COVID deaths and 8,338 fresh COVID cases, an official statement said.

With the latest addition, the till date death toll rose to 23,164 in the state.

Active cases in UP stood at 59,601, while the overall tally of infection rose to 20,05,245, it said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 1,705 fresh cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Jhansi, with their 620, 388, and 330 cases, respectively.

Kanpur, Meerut, and Varanasi reported 189, 321, and 316 COVID cases, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kushinagar, and Jhansi districts. Two each succumbed in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Chandauli.

A total of 13,910 COVID patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,22,480 in the state, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.02 lakh COVID tests were done in the state.

Till date more than 9.90 crore samples have been tested for the infection, it said.

