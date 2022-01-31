British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a statement to parliament on Monday after he received a civil servant's report on parties at his Downing Street residence that appeared to breach COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The German government has failed to hit its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population against the coronavirus before the end of January, roughly a month before lawmakers are expected to vote on a draft law on mandatory vaccinations. * Britain, which will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged 5-11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, is also looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff.

* Thousands of Czechs massed in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Sunday, waving flags and chanting slogans against COVID-19 restrictions, even as infections surged. AMERICAS

* Dozens of trucks and other vehicles blocked the downtown area of Ottawa for a second day after thousands descended on Canada's capital city on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. * Thousands of truck drivers from Argentina were stuck at the Chilean border on Saturday due to slow COVID-19 testing, as Chile faced its second transport delay crisis.

ASIA-PACIFIC * During the past four days China has detected 119 COVID-19 cases among athletes and personnel involved in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with authorities imposing a "closed loop" bubble to keep participants, staff and media separated from the public.

* Australia's federal government will offer extra payments to aged care staff as over 1,200 nursing homes deal with COVID-19 outbreaks that have caused hundreds of deaths of elderly residents this year and staff shortages. * Indonesia's holiday island of Bali will start welcoming back travellers from all countries later this week, more than three months after announcing it was open to selected nationalities.

* Hong Kong's Secretary for Home Affairs resigned weeks after attending the birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of some 200 guests tested positive for COVID-19. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Qatari Ministry of Health said on Sunday it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years. * Algeria reported its first case of COVID-19's fast spreading BA.2 Omicron sub variant, Ennahar TV cited the general Director of Pasteur institute as saying on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Merck & Co's new antiviral pill, once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, is the last choice among four available options for at-risk patients given its relatively low efficacy and potential safety issues, U.S. doctors, healthcare systems and pharmacies told Reuters.

* Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The Omicron wave slowed euro zone economic growth in the final quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months, although the impact was much stronger in Germany than in France or Italy. * India forecast its economy will grow 8% to 8.5% for the fiscal year starting in April, down from 9.2% projected in the current year, as it fights a spike in COVID-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.

* Record infections this month driven by the Omicron variant are expected to have hit consumer sentiment in Japan. (Compiled by Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Milla Nissi)

