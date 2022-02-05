U.S. CDC backs full approval of Moderna COVID vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 03:40 IST
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
