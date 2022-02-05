Left Menu

Pregnant women with gestational diabetes at high risk of wider range of cardiovascular diseases: Study

A team of researchers have found that pregnant women who develop gestational diabetes are at a greater risk of developing heart problems later in life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:36 IST
Pregnant women with gestational diabetes at high risk of wider range of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A team of researchers has found that pregnant women who develop gestational diabetes are at a greater risk of developing heart problems later in life. The study has been published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Using participants in the UK Biobank, a database containing health information from an estimated 500,000 participants, researchers looked at the cardiovascular health of 219,330 women who had delivered at least one baby from 2006 to 2010. Results showed that 13,094 women (6.0 percent) developed cardiovascular problems, and women with a history of gestational diabetes were at greater risk of a variety of cardiovascular problems, and that risk increased with age. After adjusting for confounding variables, women with a history of gestational diabetes were at an increased risk for a range of cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, peripheral artery disease, heart failure, mitral regurgitation, and atrial fibrillation.

"We've known that gestational diabetes can lead to heart problems," said one of the study's authors, Seung Mi Lee, MD, a maternal-fetal subspecialist and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Seoul National University College of Medicine. "This research shows us the extent of heart health problems that can arise long after someone has given birth. The next step is to look at what kind of preventative measures can be taken during pregnancy to hopefully prevent cardiovascular disease from developing later in life," Lee added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022