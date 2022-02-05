Left Menu

COVID-19: 14 more deaths in Punjab, 988 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:24 IST
COVID-19: 14 more deaths in Punjab, 988 new cases in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday while 988 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,51,246, according to a medical bulletin.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The state's death toll stands at 17,408.

The number of active cases is 12,316.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 183, followed by 139 in Mohali and 101 in Jalandhar.

A total of 677 patients are on oxygen support while 66 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,964 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,21,522, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,610.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,137.

The number of active cases in the city is 1,907 while the number of recoveries is 87,566.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022