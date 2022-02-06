Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab reports 22 more deaths, 777 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Sunday reported 22 more Covid-related deaths while 777 new cases took the infection tally to 7,52,001, according to a medical bulletin.

Fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar. The death toll has reached 17,436, officials said.

There are 10,351 active cases in the state, they said.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported 122, followed by 94 in Ludhiana and 87 in Jalandhar.

A total of 628 patients are on oxygen support while 62 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

Officials said, 2,697 people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of total recoveries to 7,24,214.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,715.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,139.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,571 while the number of recoveries was 88,005.

