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Affordable Semaglutide Medications Launched in India: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment

Indian pharmaceutical companies Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and USV Ltd have launched Semaglutide-based generic diabetes treatment medications. The move comes after the GLP-1 patent expired, allowing affordable versions to be available. Semaglutide aids in managing Type 2 diabetes by enhancing insulin release and reducing glucose production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:25 IST
Affordable Semaglutide Medications Launched in India: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment
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In a significant development for diabetes care in India, leading drugmakers Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and USV Ltd have introduced generic versions of Semaglutide, a key diabetes treatment medication. This comes after the expiration of the GLP-1 patent, enabling the release of cost-effective alternatives to global brands like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Torrent Pharma unveiled its Semaglutide brands, Sembolic and Semalix, in tablet and injectable forms, emphasizing its dedication to broadening the range of affordable treatments for complex metabolic conditions. Alkem Laboratories, alongside USV Ltd and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, launched branded injections like Semasize and Obesema, with accessible pricing aimed at making diabetes management economically feasible across the country.

The approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for these launches represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing diabetes epidemic in India, which currently affects over 100 million people. Semaglutide works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, enhancing insulin release, reducing glucose, and suppressing appetite, thus offering comprehensive metabolic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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