Israeli defence minister says attacks against Iran will ''increase significantly'' in coming week, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:26 IST
Israeli defence minister says attacks against Iran will ''increase significantly'' in coming week, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in the Middle East: US Military Operations & Surging Oil Prices
Escalation Looms: Israel Vows Intensified Attacks on Iran Amid Regional Tensions
Tharoor Calls for Peace Amidst West Asia Conflict Escalation
Israel-Iran Escalation: A Blow to Global Energy Stability
Global Markets Tumble Amid US-Iran Escalation