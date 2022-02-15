Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus for 2nd time

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.The CM had contracted the viral infection earlier also in 2020 and he was then hospitalised for a few days.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:11 IST
MP CM Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus for 2nd time
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

The CM had contracted the viral infection earlier also in 2020 and he was then hospitalised for a few days. On Tuesday, Chouhan in a Twitter post said, ''I underwent the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in which I tested positive. I have normal symptoms. I have isolated myself in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.'' ''I will carry out all upcoming works virtually. I will also participate virtually in a Ravidas Jayanti programme tomorrow," the CM tweeted in Hindi. The Madhya Pradesh government had last week withdrawn all COVID-19-related restrictions following a decline in cases of the viral infection in the state. On Monday, the state reported 1,760 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities, raising the infection tally to 10,27,651 and the death toll to 10,697, a health department official earlier said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in MP dipped to 2.4 per cent on Monday from 2.9 per cent the previous day, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022