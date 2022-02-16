Concessions given to certain govt, private company employees in Kerala withdrawn

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to revoke the work from home-related relaxations or concessions granted to certain categories of employees in the government and private establishments in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The order, issued by the Disaster Management Department, said the concessions granted via earlier orders of January 14, 20 and 24 were being revoked.

The government had, by way of the earlier orders, decided to provide relief to pregnant government staff by making available to them work-from-home facilities.

Also, it had decided to allow working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons to work from home PTI HMP NVG NVG

