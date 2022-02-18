U.S. Government donates medicine for treating severe cases of COVID-19

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on behalf of the American people, has donated to the Ministry of Public Health 4,800 doses of an important medicine used to treat people with severe cases of COVID-19.

This medicine, valued at 144,000,000 Ariary ($36,000 USD) is used to prevent and treat blood clots (thrombosis) that can block the normal circulation of blood, a condition that is common in severe cases of COVID-19.

"Since the early days of the pandemic, the United States has supported COVID-19 response efforts in Madagascar and we will continue to do so," said Sophia Brewer, Director of USAID Madagascar's health office.

"The U.S. government and the Government of Madagascar are like 'Mpirahalahy mianala' in responding to COVID-19 in Madagascar. We are steadfastly committed to strengthening Madagascar's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to the coronavirus disease," said Director Brewer.

The Ministry of Public Health's Secretary General and Director General in charge of Health Care Supplies received this life-saving medication from USAID'S IMPACT health project, which PSI Madagascar operates.

This is USAID's latest donation in a series of efforts to augment Madagascar's response to COVID-19 and treat people who have fallen ill with the disease. Previous USAID donations include a generator to the Boeny Regional Public Health Directorate to ensure the safe storage of vaccines; water containers and sanitation supplies for COVID-19 Treatment Centers in Antananarivo; and disinfectant products and personal protective equipment for various regional public health offices.

Since March 2020, the U.S. government has provided Madagascar with assistance valued at more than 51 billion Ariary ($13 million USD) to support the fight against COVID-19.

USAID's IMPACT project is building up Madagascar's supply chain for health products, specifically in the areas of maternal and child health, malaria control, and family planning. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, USAID expanded the role of the IMPACT project to include providing vaccines, medicine, supplies, and equipment for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The project also supports COVID-19 awareness raising activities, and data collection and sharing.

Through USAID, the U.S. government is supporting the delivery and rollout of vaccines, expanding infectious disease testing, providing protective equipment and training for Madagascar's health workers, raising awareness about healthy behaviors, and upgrading and expanding laboratories. In addition, the United States is the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Madagascar and the largest donor to COVAX worldwide.

(With Inputs from APO)