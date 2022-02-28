Italy reports 17,981 coronavirus cases on Monday, 207 deaths

Italy reported 17,981 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 30,629 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 207 from 144. Italy has registered 154,767 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.78 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,851 on Monday, down from 10,868 earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 26 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 714 from a previous 733.

Some 198,513 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 317,784, the health ministry said.

