WHO sees little impact on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa over war in Ukraine
The World Health Organization said on Thursday it does not expect immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine, and that Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent.
"In the short term, there will be very little impact on the vaccine supply overall in the region," Richard Mihigo, the programme area manager for WHO Africa, told an online news conference.
