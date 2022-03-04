Mexico reports 461 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 10,558 new cases
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 05:47 IST
Mexico reported 461 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll registered in the country since the pandemic began to 319,296, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 10,558 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,544,644.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- health ministry
Advertisement