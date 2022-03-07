Mexico reports 1,905 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,905 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,564,985 and the death toll to 319,859.

Also Read: Brazil's Lula aims for closer ties with Mexico's leftist ruling party

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)