Nagaland logs 4 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland on Tuesday reported four new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,434, a health department official said.

With no new fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.

Nagaland now has 62 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,133 people have recovered from the disease, including five in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.50 per cent.

A total of 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested more than 4.62 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 14,73,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,16,671 persons in the state till Monday.

