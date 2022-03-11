Brazil reports 56,635 new cases of coronavirus, 588 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-03-2022
Brazil recorded 56,635 new coronavirus cases and 588 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has registered 29,249,903 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 654,086, according to ministry data.
