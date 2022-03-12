Left Menu

Brazil registers 55,211 new cases of coronavirus, 470 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-03-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 01:36 IST
Brazil has had 55,211 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 470 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 29,305,114 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 654,556, according to ministry data.

