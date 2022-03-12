Brazil registers 55,211 new cases of coronavirus, 470 deaths

Brazil has had 55,211 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 470 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 29,305,114 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 654,556, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)