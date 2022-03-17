Zero fresh COVID-19 cases, fatalities in Puducherry

The union territory of Puducherry did not add any new coronavirus cases and related fatalities in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,766 as no fresh infections were reported while the death toll stayed at 1,962, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. As many as 410 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 14 and they were all in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, he said.

One patient recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,790, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 22,24,635 samples and found 18,69,343 out of them to be negative.

The Health Department has so far administered 16,08,864 doses which comprised 9,33,684 first doses, 6,62,084 second and 13,096 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)