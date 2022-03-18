Left Menu

Moderna seeks F.D.A. authorization for second COVID booster for all adults - NYT

Moderna Inc asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults late Thursday, the New York Times reported. Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE filed an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 06:47 IST
Moderna seeks F.D.A. authorization for second COVID booster for all adults - NYT

Moderna Inc asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults late Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE filed an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older. Moderna said its request covered all adults so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health care providers could determine the appropriate use of a second booster, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 disease because of age or underlying medical conditions, according to the report https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/03/17/world/covid-19-mandates-cases-vaccine?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes#moderna-asks-the-fda-for-authorization-for-a-second-booster-for-all-adults.

Moderna said its request was partly based on recent data on how well its vaccine protected against the Omicron variant in the United States and Israel, the report added. Moderna and FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022