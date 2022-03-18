Left Menu

Four active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 18-03-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 09:20 IST
Four active COVID-19 cases in Andamans
Four COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,029 as no fresh infection was detected, while the toll stood at 129. A total of 9,896 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.07 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.03 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

