Left Menu

Italy reports 76,250 coronavirus cases on Friday, 165 deaths

Italy reported 76,250 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 79,895 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 165 from 128. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 474 from a previous 473. Some 490,883 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 529,882, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:01 IST
Italy reports 76,250 coronavirus cases on Friday, 165 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 76,250 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 79,895 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 165 from 128. Italy has registered 157,607 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.72 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,403 on Friday, up from 8,397 a day earlier. There were 47 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 51 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 474 from a previous 473.

Some 490,883 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 529,882, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022