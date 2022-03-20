Left Menu

No fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:26 IST
No fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in AP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19, 56 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Consequently, the gross positives rose to 23,19,230 and recoveries to 23,03,989, the latest bulletin said.

The overall toll so far stood at 14,730.

The number of active cases decreased to 511, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 19 fresh cases.

Four districts reported zero, three reported one each and three more added five new cases each.

One district logged eight and another four in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022