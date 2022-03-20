No fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19, 56 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Consequently, the gross positives rose to 23,19,230 and recoveries to 23,03,989, the latest bulletin said.

The overall toll so far stood at 14,730.

The number of active cases decreased to 511, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 19 fresh cases.

Four districts reported zero, three reported one each and three more added five new cases each.

One district logged eight and another four in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

