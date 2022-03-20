Italy reports 60,415 COVID cases on Sunday, 93 deaths

Italy reported 60,415 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 74,024 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths related to the disease rose to 93 from 85.

Italy has registered 157,785 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.86 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,430 on Sunday, up from 8,319 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 56 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients was 467 versus 471 previously.

A total of 370,466 tests for COVID-19 were carried out over the past day, compared with 478,051 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

