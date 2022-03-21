Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 64,484

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Monday, a senior health department official said here.

The COVID-19 tally in the frontier state remained at 64,484, he said.

One more person recovered from the disease during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 64,179, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has nine active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.53 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 5, followed by West Kameng, Upper Siang, Lohit and Anjaw districts with one each, the SSO said.

A total of 12,67,967 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 82 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.51 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far in the state.

