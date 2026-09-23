Philippine Senate lowers number of votes needed to convict VP Sara Duterte

The ​Philippine ‌Senate, sitting as ​an impeachment court, on ‌Wednesday lowered the number of votes needed to convict ‌Vice President Sara Duterte, ‌reducing the threshold prosecutors must clear to secure a ⁠guilty ​verdict.

The ⁠court ruled that only senator-judges ⁠able to participate in the ​trial should be counted ⁠when determining the threshold for ⁠conviction. ​Four of the 24 senator-judges have ⁠been unable to participate in ⁠the ⁠proceedings and cannot vote.