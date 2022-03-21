Left Menu

Cabinet approves extension of National AIDS, STD control programme to March 31, 2026

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation of the National AIDS and STD control programme, a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Government of India from April 1 to March 31, 2026, with an outlay of Rs 15471.94 crore by approving phase-V of the programme.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation of the National AIDS and STD control programme, a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Government of India from April 1 to March 31, 2026, with an outlay of Rs 15471.94 crore by approving phase-V of the programme. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the continuation of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP, Phase-V) as a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Government of India for a period of five years.

The national AIDS response was initiated by the Government of India in 1992 with the launch of the first phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme. Since then, four phases of NACP have been successfully completed. The Phase-IV (Extension) of NACP concluded on March 31, 2021, the official statement by the Cabinet said. The national AIDS response under NACP is globally considered to be an extremely successful programme. The annual new HIV infections in India has declined by 48 per cent against the global average of 31 per cent (the baseline year of 2010).

The annual AIDS-related deaths have declined by 82 per cent against the global average of 42 per cent (the baseline year of 2010). As a result, the HIV prevalence in India continues to be low with an adult HIV prevalence of 0.22 per cent. Several gamechanger initiatives taken after 2014, like the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Act (2017), Test and Treat Policy, Universal Viral Load Testing, Mission Sampark, Community-Based Screening, transition to Dolutegravir-based Treatment Regimen etc have augmented the success of NACP. As a result, around 14.20 lakh People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are taking lifelong, free, high-quality anti-retroviral treatment (ART) from the Programme supported facilities. This is one of the World's largest cohorts of PLHIV under government-funded treatment programmes.

The NACP Phase-V will take the national AIDS and STD response till Financial Year 2025-26 towards the attainment of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 3.3 of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030 through a comprehensive package of prevention, detection and treatment services. The programme will offer free HIV prevention, detection and treatment services in facility and community settings to high-risk, vulnerable and other 'at-risk' populations and PLHIV without any stigma and discrimination promoting equity and inclusiveness. The programme includes community system strengthening through formal and informal engagement with an emphasis on the decentralized model of district-level programme monitoring and community feedback loop. The programme will continue special attention to most at-risk populations, youth, and pregnant women offering a comprehensive package of services. The community will be engaged in the design, concurrent appraisal and feedback to the project for providing strategic guidance and mid-course corrections. (ANI)

