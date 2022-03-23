Left Menu

West Bengal reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,16,976, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,197 with no new deaths reported, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 87 patients recovered, following which the total number of recoveries rose to 19,94,974.

There are 805 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 17,482 samples.

