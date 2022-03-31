World Bank approves $134.9m to improve pandemic preparedness and basic health services in Madagascar

The World Bank approved today a total of $134.9 million to support Madagascar in its efforts to strengthen its pandemic preparedness across sectors and improve the provision of basic health services and quality of care. The Pandemic Preparedness and Basic Health Services Delivery project is supported by a $50 million International Development Association (IDA*) credit,a $50 million IDA grant, and the two grants totaling $32 million from the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF**) consisting of $15 million to maintain and protect essential health services and support the rollout of COVID-19 tools and $2.9 million from Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.

To deliver on its objectives, the project will facilitate the adoption of the One Health Approach which engages other sectors and key institutions (education, decentralization, public service) to help implement heath financing and human resources reforms. One Health is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach, working at the local, regional, national, and global levels in order to achieve optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.

"It is essential to seize the current momentum surrounding the COVID-19 crisis to build a stronger and more resilient health system to detect and respond to the health crisis and adopt a "One Health" approach," said Marie-Chantal Uwanyiligira, World Bank Country Manager for Madagascar. "Doing so will enable Madagascar to weather future shocks and cushion its most vulnerable populations from the adverse impacts of those shocks."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Madagascar has experienced persistent and severe disruptions in essential health services such as routine vaccinations, safe births and family planning, putting years of health progress at risk. In addition to addressing critical needs for disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness, the project will ensure the protection of essential health services through health system investments and by ensuring access to critical services such family planning and routine immunization. Such investment would also strengthen the resilience and performance of basic health services by increasing the autonomy, financing, and accountability of primary health care facilities, availability of health workers at the local level, and financial accessibility of the poorest to these services.

"The Global Financing Facility is pleased to partner with the World Bank and the Government of Madagascar to continue to focus on the most vulnerable women and children and ensure they can access the services they need," said Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, GFF. "By building more resilient primary health systems and community capacity to both deliver services and roll out COVID-19 tools, Madagascar can accelerate progress and ensure a more equitable recovery."

The project supports the government in implementing the National Action Plan for Health Security 2020–24, the National Strategic Plan for Public Health Surveillance, and the country's Investment Case for reproductive, maternal, neonatal, adolescent, and child health.