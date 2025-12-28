World News Roundup: Highlights from Global Headlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine is delaying peace talks, affirming Russia's readiness to achieve its goals through continued military operations, as reported by Interfax and TASS agencies.

Following military operations related to Russian strikes, Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports have reopened, announced by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

Meanwhile, a Spanish family remains missing after their boat sank off Indonesia amid severe weather, raising safety concerns for tourists in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)