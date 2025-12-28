Guinea's Transition: Doumbouya Poised for Presidential Victory
Guinea's presidential election is likely to extend power to Mamady Doumbouya, leader of the 2021 coup, amid accusations of restricting opposition. His appeal to the youth and resource nationalism projects bolster his popularity. While his government faces international critiques, Doumbouya's influence remains prevalent in Guinea's political transition.
Guinea is set to elect its president on Sunday, with expectations favoring Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the 2021 coup, for a seven-year term. Doumbouya is competing in a fragmented field, with no significant opposition.
The West African nation holds the world's most abundant bauxite reserves and recently launched its untapped iron ore deposits in Simandou. Doumbouya, credited for advancing these projects, has garnered popularity through resource nationalism, alluring the country's youth.
Despite Doumbouya's promises, his government is criticized for muting opposition and restricting press freedoms, according to U.N.'s Volker Turk. His campaign saw limited appearances, relying on surrogates, even as Guinea approaches a critical electoral decision.
