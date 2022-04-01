Left Menu

One new Covid case in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:32 IST
  • India

Ladakh reported one fresh coronavirus case on Friday, even as the number of active cases came down to six with five more recoveries, officials said.

The new COVID-19 case took the infection count to 28,223 in the Union Territory, they said.

According to the officials, Ladakh has recorded 228 coronavirus-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

No fatality linked to the disease was recorded in the Union Territory on Friday, they said.

The new recoveries -- all from Leh -- raised the COVID-19 recovery count to 27,989 in Ladakh, the offcials said.

A total of 379 samples in Ladakh tested negative for the virus in the last 24 hours, they said.

The Union Territory had recorded no fresh COVID-19 case on Thursday.

