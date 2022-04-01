Left Menu

Maha: 15,000 homes allotted amid COVID-19 pandemic, says CIDCO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST
State-run planning body City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) on Friday said it has allotted 15,000 homes to eligible beneficiaries in the last two years amid the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

These include COVID warriors, police personnel, families in the low income group, people with disabilities (PwD) among others, an official said.

These homes are situated in Navi Mumbai and have all amenities, he added.

''CIDCO will also be launching a mass housing scheme for lower income groups under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana based on the transit-oriented model,'' he said.

