Left Menu

COVID in Canada expected to rise but impact manageable - health officials

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:50 IST
COVID in Canada expected to rise but impact manageable - health officials

Canada is in a period of transition and could see a resurgence of coronavirus infections this spring, health officials said Friday, adding that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 could rise in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in disease activity.

"While we could see some further increase in hospitalizations over the coming weeks, due to high population immunity from vaccination and recent infection, the impact on our health care system could be more manageable," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said at a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022